Dukes not satisfied with splitting back-to-backs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team is adjusting to the new CAA schedule of playing back-to-back games each weekend, and the Dukes are not satisfied with the results from week one.

JMU split their CAA series with Elon, winning Saturday, but losing Sunday.

James Madison head coach Sean O’Regan returns to the team this week after having to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.

O’Regan wants to see his team come out strong in both halves of the back-to-back games.

“This is hard. This is going to be hard. This is going to be hard for every team out there but we are James Madison,” O’Regan said. “We’re not one of these teams that can be OK with a split on the road. That’s not our goal. That’s never going to be our goal. If it wasn’t hard everybody could do it, you know that old saying. It is hard, and you’re going to have to deal with maybe winning the first game, digging in and tricking yourself to think you lost it.”

James Madison has another chance to do just that when they host Northeastern Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.