FEMA denies governor’s request for funding after Capitol insurrection

FEMA’s decision means Virginia could lose out on up to 75% of federal reimbursement for deploying Virginia’s emergency response team.(Gray DC)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam’s office announced FEMA has denied a request for an emergency declaration for funding.

The decision comes after Virginia sent extra security to Washington D.C. during the Capitol riots and for Inauguration Day.

According to the governor’s office, FEMA’s decision means Virginia could lose out on up to 75% of federal reimbursement for deploying Virginia’s emergency response team.

The governor’s office says they are planning on appealing the decision after 12 p.m. on Jan. 20 once President-elect Biden is sworn in.

