Former Duke Miller officially hired as JMU running backs coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison football player John Miller has returned to the Dukes’ program to serve as running backs coach.

Press Release from JMU Athletics - Tuesday, January 19

James Madison Head Coach Curt Cignetti has hired a familiar face to the football program, as John Miller has been appointed the new running backs coach for the 2020-21 season.

Miller, a 2018 graduate of JMU, was a standout athlete for the Dukes from 2014-17, which included him being voted 2017 Colonial Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Year.

“John Miller will do an outstanding job in the areas that are key to program development,” Cignetti said. “He is an excellent young coach, and we are excited to welcome him back to JMU!”

“It is truly a blessing being back here at JMU,” Miller said. “Being able to coach at my alma mater is something I have always wanted to do, and it feels surreal now that it has happened. I want to thank Coach Cignetti and his staff for giving me this opportunity to coach for this amazing program. JMU Athletics has always strived for excellence, and I am more than excited to be a part of it once again. I can’t wait to get this spring season started and to win championships!”

Miller returns to his alma mater after spending the previous two seasons as offensive quality control coach at the University of Texas. While with the Longhorns, he worked primarily with the wide receivers. In that role, he was responsible for defensive film breakdown, scouting reports, pass-game plan drawings and self-scout while also assisting daily operations with the receivers.

He helped coach a pair of Longhorns to the NFL ranks in 2020 in Devin Duvernay, a third-round pick to Baltimore, and Collin Johnson, a fifth-round selection to Jacksonville. Miller also worked with a pair of former JMU coaches at Texas in Everett Withers and Drew Mehringer.

Prior to Texas, Miller had a short stint during the 2019 spring season at ECU, where he was an offensive graduate assistant with the receivers and tight ends. He began his coaching career with the Dukes, serving as a grad assistant during the 2018 season and working with the same position groups.

As a student-athlete, Miller helped JMU to back-to-back appearances in the national championship game, which included winning the 2016 title. In addition to him being Special Teams Player of the Year as a senior, Miller was a First Team All-CAA punt returner in 2017.

Miller produced arguably two of the biggest catches over the past decade for JMU, scoring the game-winning touchdown in 2015 at FBS foe SMU and recording the insurance touchdown at North Dakota State in the 2016 semifinals.

He finished his career with 86 receptions for 865 yards and five touchdowns in 46 games played. He also scored a pair of touchdowns on punt return and ranks tied for eighth all-time at JMU with 489 punt-return yards. Miller began his career as a running back, accruing 473 rushing yards and five scores.

