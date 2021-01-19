Advertisement

Gubernatorial candidate McAuliffe calls for General Assembly to ban sale of assault weapons

(WDBJ7)
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Published: Jan. 19, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is calling for a ban on the sale of assault weapons.

He made the announcement at a virtual press conference Tuesday morning that also featured the father of Alison Parker.

Parker was a reporter at WDBJ in Roanoke. She died from gunshot wounds she suffered during a live broadcast. McAuliffe says the ban will save lives like Alison’s.

“They shouldn’t be on the streets of Virginia, there’s no need for any of these. We have to get rid of the large capacity magazines that we have. We have to get rid of these ghost guns, which have no serial numbers,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe says if you currently have one of these weapons you can keep it. He does not include discussion of a government buy back or any plans to take weapons from those who currently legally own them.

