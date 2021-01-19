Harrisonburg City Public Schools holding town hall to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) will hold a work session to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

K-12 teachers and other school staff are next in line to be vaccinated, as they are a part of Phase 1b.

A panel of experts from Sentara RMH, the health department and other local health leaders will be answering 20 key questions from school staff about the vaccine.

The town hall is focused on educators but will be streamed to the public who may have the same questions.

“We’re hoping everybody will get the vaccine. We know it’s a personal choice, but again, I’m very comfortable with getting it myself and I think that, I know, at this point, the large majority of my staff are also very comfortable getting it,” HCPS Superintendent Michael Richards said.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools is looking to administer the vaccine to staff next week.

Richards says more details will come in the meeting.

You can find a link to the meeting on the Harrisonburg City Public Schools website.

