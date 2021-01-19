High school basketball teams dealing with schedule changes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2020-2021 high school basketball season has been anything but normal for teams in the Shenandoah Valley.

Multiple squads have had to deal with schedule changes with multiple games postponed or cancelled. Some teams have added games to their schedule to makeup for contests that have been called off.

“Obviously we knew that there could be these possibilities coming into the season,” said East Rockingham boys head coach Carey Keyes. “It’s frustrating but at the same time, you just deal with it and move on to the next game, try to reschedule games and add opponents.”

While East Rock has had multiple games cancelled over the last week, at Strasburg High School, it’s been a tough season for the boys program.

“I’ve had a boys basketball team that has been quarantined twice,” said Strasburg athletic director Matt Hiserman. “When they come off on Friday, right now (they’re) scheduled to play eight games in 14 days.”

The Luray girls program is considered to be a state title contender but the Bulldogs’ program is currently paused. Luray is expected to go 18 days in between games with limited practice time when the team returns to the court.

“We’ll have one practice, play three games, have one more practice, play four more games,” said Luray girls head coach Joe Lucas. “So a lot of the stuff you expected to do in September, October, we’re not able to do right now.”

In Rockingham County, all four varsity boys basketball programs have had games postponed or cancelled. Broadway, Spotswood, and Turner Ashby are all currently away from the court but hope to be back competing in late January or early February.

“At the end of the year, if we can have a couple of games under our belt, maybe go to the playoffs, then we’ll call it a success,” said Spotswood athletic director Tim Leach. “Because there’s about 25-30% of the schools in Virginia that aren’t playing. So we are very grateful for every opportunity that we get.”

With uncertainty continuing to surround the rest of the high school basketball regular season and upcoming postseason, teams are doing their best to focus on the present rather than the future.

“We focus on each opponent, each scouting report and never look ahead to the next game,” said Keyes. “So that’s even more true now because you don’t really know if there will be another next game.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.