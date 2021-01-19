Advertisement

Boosting your body’s vaccine response: Stress doesn’t help

‘We can exert some control over our mental and physical health’
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re still waiting your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you have time to boost your body’s response to it.

A new study in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science suggests your mental and physical health can affect how your body reacts.

“Ironically, the pandemic itself is fueling a lot of these risk factors for poor vaccine response,” according to Annelise Madison, an Ohio State researcher and lead author of the study.

The research focused on different vaccines over the past 30 years. It found self-care is key to vaccine efficacy.

“These risk factors including stress, depression, loneliness, poor health behaviors can impact the side effects to the vaccine,” Madison said. “They can impact the amount of time it takes to develop immunity to COVID-19.”

Poor mental and physical health may also shorten the time in which the vaccine works, according to the researcher.

But she says focusing on things like getting good sleep or even exercising within 24 hours of getting a COVID shot can boost its response.

“I think it’s a helpful and hopeful message that even in this time when there’s so much out of our control, that we can exert some control over our mental and physical health,” Madison said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Pharmacist Brian Kiefer draws saline while preparing a...
Central Shenandoah Health District moves into Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination distribution
Virginia State Police report officials seized 15 firearms during the search warrants.
VSP: Augusta, Nelson County residents facing gun, drug charges
Distillery, owner, facing criminal environmental charges
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 7,245 on Monday
On Sunday, Augusta Health provided an update on its website, saying its current community...
Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

Latest News

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."
Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies
This file photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
McConnell: Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol siege, mob ‘fed lies’
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s pick for intelligence chief says agencies have no room for politics
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
LIVE: Biden speaks at sendoff in Delaware
President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for Senate candidates...
Georgia certifies Democrats Warnock and Ossoff’s Senate wins