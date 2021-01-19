Lewis earns National Player of the Week honor

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball player Matt Lewis has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week.

Lewis scored 30 points and dished out eight assists to lead JMU to a road win over Towson this past Saturday in the CAA opener for both teams. Lewis made nine three-pointers in the victory and scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half.

Press Release from JMU Athletics - Tuesday, January 19

Senior guard Matt Lewis added his most prestigious award yet after a record-setting performance over the weekend, as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association named him the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Tuesday afternoon.

Lewis extended his streak to 47 consecutive games with a three-pointer, hitting nine Saturday to tie a school record as part of a 30-point effort as the Dukes opened CAA play with an 81-72 win at Towson. The three-point streak goes back to his sophomore season and is the longest active streak in Division I. The CAA Preseason Player of the Year is 12 games away from cracking the all-time NCAA Division I top 10.

Lewis leads JMU and the CAA in scoring at 22.5 points per game. He was 9-of-12 from 3-point range against Towson – the nine treys are the fifth-best single-game total in CAA history – and the 30 points and his eight assists were both season highs. The Dukes made 15 treys in the game, one shy of their single-game record. In his last two games, Lewis is 15-of-20 from behind the arc, a 75 percent clip that raised his season three-point percentage to 42.3 percent.

He is the first JMU player to ever earn the National Player of the Week. The last CAA player to win the weekly honor was Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman following the week of Dec. 30, 2018. The Dukes will continue their CAA slate on the road next weekend, traveling north to Boston for a pair of games at Northeastern on Jan. 23-24, with both tips scheduled for noon. The Huskies are currently atop the league standings, having opened their CAA schedule with five straight wins that have them at 6-5 (5-0 CAA) entering a Sunday afternoon matchup at College of Charleston.

Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation’s oldest award and the only one named after a former player. At the conclusion of the regular season, the USBWA will name finalists for the award, which is voted on by the entire membership. The U.S. Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 at the urging of then-NCAA Executive Director Walter Byers. With some 900 members worldwide, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball. It has selected an All-America team since the 1956-57 season. For more information on the USBWA and the Oscar Robertson Trophy, contact executive director Malcolm Moran at 814-574-1485.

2020-21 Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week

• Week ending Dec. 20: Boo Buie, Northwestern (Big Ten Conference)

• Week ending Dec. 27: Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (West Coast Conference)

• Week ending Jan. 3: Liam Robbins, Minnesota (Big Ten Conference)

• Week ending Jan. 10: Matthew Hurt, Duke (Atlantic Coast Conference)

• Week ending Jan. 17: Matt Lewis, James Madison (Colonial Athletic Association)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.