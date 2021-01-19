Local medical professionals say the holidays have added to high COVID-19 case numbers, but aren’t the only factor

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — COVID-19 case numbers have been climbing across the Commonwealth.

Laura Lee Wight from the Central Shenandoah Health District said the holidays are definitely having an effect on these numbers, but it’s much more than that.

“We’ve been seeing a high burden of disease in our region since the beginning of November. So, yes, the holidays were a concern and they are affecting our case numbers, but this is due to behavior that has been happening since really the fall,” Wight said.

Wight said “COVID fatigue” may be playing a role in the high case count, but the cold weather has also made an impact.

She said there are high rates of transmission in the community and high rates of hospitalizations.

“We have high community transmission. So that means that there are individuals who are getting sick from COVID-19 who have no idea where they got it from. It’s not ‘Oh my friend had it and I have it now, or my mom had it and I have it now,’ it’s ‘I have no idea where I got the virus from,’” Wight said.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is in the process of being distributed to many, it may still be a few weeks to months before a large majority of the public is vaccinated.

Wight said masks, distancing, and limiting social gatherings are crucial even after being vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.