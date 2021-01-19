Advertisement

Local medical professionals say the holidays have added to high COVID-19 case numbers, but aren’t the only factor

With high community transmission, masks and other safety measures are crucial.
CDC
CDC(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — COVID-19 case numbers have been climbing across the Commonwealth.

Laura Lee Wight from the Central Shenandoah Health District said the holidays are definitely having an effect on these numbers, but it’s much more than that.

“We’ve been seeing a high burden of disease in our region since the beginning of November. So, yes, the holidays were a concern and they are affecting our case numbers, but this is due to behavior that has been happening since really the fall,” Wight said.

Wight said “COVID fatigue” may be playing a role in the high case count, but the cold weather has also made an impact.

She said there are high rates of transmission in the community and high rates of hospitalizations.

“We have high community transmission. So that means that there are individuals who are getting sick from COVID-19 who have no idea where they got it from. It’s not ‘Oh my friend had it and I have it now, or my mom had it and I have it now,’ it’s ‘I have no idea where I got the virus from,’” Wight said.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is in the process of being distributed to many, it may still be a few weeks to months before a large majority of the public is vaccinated.

Wight said masks, distancing, and limiting social gatherings are crucial even after being vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Pharmacist Brian Kiefer draws saline while preparing a...
Central Shenandoah Health District moves into Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination distribution
Virginia State Police report officials seized 15 firearms during the search warrants.
VSP: Augusta, Nelson County residents facing gun, drug charges
Distillery, owner, facing criminal environmental charges
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 7,245 on Monday
On Sunday, Augusta Health provided an update on its website, saying its current community...
Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

Latest News

FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia...
‘Shameful’: US virus deaths top 400K as Trump leaves office
COVID-19 vaccine
Harrisonburg City Public Schools holding town hall to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant...
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop COVID-19 pandemic
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Boosting your body’s vaccine response: Stress doesn’t help