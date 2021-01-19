Local organizations distribute free food for MLK Day of Service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time, the Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham is participating in the annual MLK Day of Service by hosting a city-wide food drive.

The organization partnered with Hope distributed and the Harrisonburg Rotary club --To hand out boxes of food for families in need. The donated food was distributed at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center, Open Doors and West Rockingham food pantry.

The Arc executive director Heather Denman says using the holiday to give back is a great way to honor Dr. King’s memory.

“Martin Luther King really exemplified service, and I think the fact that it is a national day of service where everybody can do instead of take a day off, it’s a wonderful opportunity for people to come out,” she said.

She says the response of volunteers has been overwhelming.

“We’re always so impressed with people in Harrisonburg and Rockingham, how giving they are, how caring they are, how willing they are to give up their time if they know that there’s a need, so as soon as we put the word out there, we had everyone we needed, and that’s just so special,” she said.

Denman says the organization will continue to distribute boxes of food throughout the year. She says many have struggled with food insecurity during the pandemic, so they want to help.

