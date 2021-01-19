Advertisement

Local organizations distribute free food for MLK Day of Service

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time, the Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham is participating in the annual MLK Day of Service by hosting a city-wide food drive.

The organization partnered with Hope distributed and the Harrisonburg Rotary club --To hand out boxes of food for families in need. The donated food was distributed at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center, Open Doors and West Rockingham food pantry.

The Arc executive director Heather Denman says using the holiday to give back is a great way to honor Dr. King’s memory.

“Martin Luther King really exemplified service, and I think the fact that it is a national day of service where everybody can do instead of take a day off, it’s a wonderful opportunity for people to come out,” she said.

She says the response of volunteers has been overwhelming.

“We’re always so impressed with people in Harrisonburg and Rockingham, how giving they are, how caring they are, how willing they are to give up their time if they know that there’s a need, so as soon as we put the word out there, we had everyone we needed, and that’s just so special,” she said.

Denman says the organization will continue to distribute boxes of food throughout the year. She says many have struggled with food insecurity during the pandemic, so they want to help.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police investigate fatal pedestrian-involved crash
File image
One person injured after being shot in Harrisonburg
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 9,914 on Sunday
Community members call for Ben Cline to resign.
Rally in Staunton calls for Congressman Ben Cline to resign
File image
Virginia Department of Health gives update on COVID-19 vaccine response efforts

Latest News

UVA Health helping stroke patients recover at home through virtual program
UVA Health helping stroke patients recover at home through virtual program
Local organizations distribute free food for MLK Day of Service
Local organizations distribute free food for MLK Day of Service
Police in the valley prepare for civil unrest ahead of Presidential Inauguration
Police in the valley prepare for civil unrest ahead of Presidential Inauguration
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Pharmacist Brian Kiefer draws saline while preparing a...
Central Shenandoah Health District moves into Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination distribution