Local political leaders hope for positive change in new presidential term

President-elect Joe Biden set to take office Wednesday.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With a new presidential term starting Wednesday, local political leaders say they are hoping for positive change in many ways.

Alleyn Harned from the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee said it was exciting to have Joe Biden win the election and that he looks forward to Biden’s term.

“I’m looking forward to having somebody get in and get serious about doing the work for the American people. Looking forward to progress,” Harned said.

Harned said he planned to go to the inauguration, but COVID-19 didn’t allow for it.

Jennifer Brown, from the Rockingham County Republican Committee, said she hopes the new term will bring more cohesiveness between political parties and less negativity.

“I do want to see a lot of the rhetoric kind of calm down, but it is going to have to take both sides to get there,” Brown said.

Harned and Brown stress the importance of combating the coronavirus pandemic in the new year and said they hope for a safe inauguration and peaceful transition of power.

