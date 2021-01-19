Man involved in ATV crash that killed school teacher will not face DUI charge

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said that Staunton’s Todd Jarvis will not be charged with driving under the influence after his test results showed his blood alcohol concentration levels were .02.

“The certificate came back from the lab and it indicated a blood alcohol concentration of .02, and that’s well below the legal limit and it made it unprovable,” Martin said.

Martin said there are no other charges at this time and that the incident is being ruled out as an accident.

“Unless something unexpected and new comes along, then there is not anything else we can do,” Martin said.

The Bessie Weller community celebrated the life of Maegan Hoy in November of 2020.

