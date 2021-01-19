Advertisement

Motel 6 shooting suspect indicted by Grand Jury on four new charges

Burley is held at the Rockingham County Jail.
By John Hood
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A Baltimore man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase throughout the Valley after shooting his fiance was indicted by a Grand Jury on several new charges.

50-year-old Umar Burley was arrested in December for allegedly shooting his fiance at the Motel 6 on South Main Street in Harrisonburg. Police said after the shooting, he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on I-81 in a U-Haul truck.

Officials say as a trooper pulled up to the suspect’s vehicle, the driver of the box truck shot out the back window of the trooper’s patrol vehicle and sped away. Police said the shots took out the back window of the cruiser and Burley continued to ram other police cruisers until he was stopped near the town of Woodstock.

On Tuesday, a Grand Jury found there was enough evidence to charge Burley who appeared in court via video, with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, one count of shooting an emergency vehicle and one county of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

These charges will be added to Burley’s malicious wounding and attempted murder charges.

In court, Burley’s attorney, Aaron Cook, said they will likely set for a jury trial and the case was continued to March 15 at 1:30 p.m.

