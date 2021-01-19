Page County residents create memorials for community members lost to COVID-19

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - People are coming together in Page County to remember the lives lost to COVID-19.

Some residents are placing an American flag for each coronavirus-related death in the county.

Kelly Ann Zitzer saw a story about a man in Texas doing something similar to recognize COVID-19 deaths on his front lawn. She reached out to her friend Tony Stephens and they began the Page Co. COVID-19 Memorial Project.

“We started in the New Year and we had 33 flags up at that point. We have 36 now,” Zitzer said. “We offer one other flag, an additional flag, for anyone who may have lost their lives to COVID before being officially counted.”

Stephens and Zitzer said almost 20 homes in the county have started a memorial, which they plan to leave up indefinitely.

“It’s pretty touching every time we go out to put a flag in, we take a second, you don’t just put it in. You take that second, get down and realize this is someone who is no longer with their family,” Stephens said.

While it is difficult adding flags as more neighbors are lost to the virus, Zitzer said it is important because many families were not able to have a funeral or memorial service.

“It’s not something we thought we would do or we enjoy doing. Putting out some of the flags has been very difficult, but... this is something that touches everybody,” Zitzer said.

Stephens and Zitzer have been providing flags to anyone who wishes to participate. You can message them through the Page Co. COVID-19 Memorial Project Facebook page for more information.

