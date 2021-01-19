Advertisement

Shenandoah County votes on new mascot name

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Along with name changes, comes a new mascot. The Shenandoah County Public School Board voted last week to conduct a survey to help decide the mascot for Mountain View High School and North Fork Middle School.

Students, staff and members of the community have the option of voting for the Generals or the Rattlers. Dennis Atwood advocated for the school names to be changed over the summer and initially voted for the Rattlers.

But he tells us there is controversy surrounding that name because of biblical and historical context.

“I wasn’t enthusiastic about rattlers but I knew it was different, and frankly at this point, I think if the community decides on generals, that that’d be okay because there are many fine generals,” Atwood said.

One community member mentions the negative history associated with the snake symbol that Nazis used as propaganda.

“It’s a piece of anti-Semitic propaganda,” said Michael Scheibe. “If this is gonna be an all-inclusive school, and we want to be, you know, have names that don’t offend anyone, you know I just don’t think rattler is the way to go.”

The survey is open to the Shenandoah county community until January 31st. Survey results will be presented to the school board on February 11.

