Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello holds discussion of the history of violence in America

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello is discussing the history of violence in America and contextualizing the events from January 6.

Historian Lindsay Chervinsky brought up many historical parallels in the live-streamed conversation Tuesday, Jan. 19, to show that violence has existed throughout our history.

“Our American identity is one that hasn’t fully grappled with the fact that we embrace violence as sort of our central ideology of who we are and we see that carried forward in American history,” Chervinsky said.

Chervinksy says America’s ties to violence started with the Revolutionary War.

“The concept of what the spirit of 1776 is. When faced with a monarch or government or leadership that is so abusive and so intense that one is obligated to pick up arms and defend oneself against those sorts of abuses. We see that with things like the Boston Tea Party and the revolution itself,” Chervinsky said.

If you would like to watch the full conversation with Chervinsky, you can find it on Monticello’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

