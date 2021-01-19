Advertisement

UVA Miller Center explains how this transfer of power is different from previous inaugurations

NBC29 File Photo.
NBC29 File Photo.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Joe Biden will soon be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, but this year’s ceremony will look very different compared to the past.

“It’s very rare for an outgoing president not to attend the inauguration of his successor,” University of Virginia Miller Center Presidential Studies Director Barbara Perry said.

It’s tradition in modern times for presidents to welcome their successor into Washington, Perry says. However, President Donald Trump is not expected to be in attendance Wednesday, January 20.

“I had predicted he wouldn’t attend and he would leave before the Biden inauguration,” Perry said. “So that Trump, in his mind, officially would leave Washington still as president.”

Reports show Trump will hold his own sendoff ceremony before leaving Washington, but Perry says he’s not the first one to boycott the inauguration: “It starts very early in our system. John Adams was the first president not to be elected for a second term, and he was only the second president, and he refused to attend,” Perry said. “It wasn’t yet a long tradition of attending your successor’s inauguration.”

With many people believing unproven claims that the election was stolen, Perry says this type of questioning takes a toll on our democracy.

“How does it look to the world when the setting of our inauguration looks like we’re a banana republic?” Perry said. “It’s not as though we’ve never had threats, but we’ve never had a direct siege of the Capitol Building as we did earlier in January, and therefore this inauguration is like no other. That’s not to even mention COVID and the fact that it was already going to have to be socially-distant inauguration.”

Even though terror threats and a pandemic loom over this year’s inauguration, Perry says there’s light in all of the darkness: “It still will be a celebration of a new president, a new party, a turning of the page of history,” she said.

Another point to celebrate on Wednesday is incoming-Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The first woman vice president, the first woman of color, the first Black American, the first South-Asian American to serve at the highest levels of government power. That is a positive for American democracy and diversity,” Perry said.

Throughout all of the divisiveness, Perry says, America needs Biden to deliver a powerful inaugural address: “We need calm, we need comforting, and presidents can do that if they give a good inaugural address, and I think Joe Biden is just generally speaking that way as a person,” Perry said.

