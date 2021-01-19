Advertisement

VDH launches dashboard for outbreaks in colleges, universities in Virginia

By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has launched a dashboard for outbreaks in public and private colleges and universities in the state.

VDH has collaborated with Virginia colleges and universities to investigate and report outbreaks.

This dashboard includes confirmed outbreaks reported to VDH among public and private colleges and universities since August 1, 2020.

Only distinct confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks investigated by VDH local health departments, and the associated cases and deaths related to an outbreak are included.

A confirmed COVID-19 outbreak means that there were two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a particular setting.

Accompanying the VDH COVID-19 Outbreaks in Virginia Higher Education dashboard is a separate website hosted by colleges and universities that presents the number of COVID-19 cases reported at their institutions.

The VDH says it will only present outbreak-associated COVID-19 cases and deaths on the COVID-19 Outbreaks in the Virginia Higher Education dashboard.

The dashboard does not include the total number of cases at the college or university.

Some colleges or universities separately track and report the number of cases associated with their school or community and may use different methods than VDH. Therefore, it is not expected that the numbers on the VDH dashboard and numbers reported on individual dashboards created by the colleges and universities will match.

Residents who have questions about the data on the separate website hosted by the colleges and universities should direct those questions to the specific college or university.

You can find the dashboard here.

