Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,526 on Tuesday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Tuesday, January 19, Virginia has had 451,076 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 4,526 case increase since Monday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 13.1% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 13.6% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

59 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 5,798.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Gov. Northam addressed the state to discuss new COVID-19 restrictions. These restrictions, Northam said, will last until at least Jan. 31.

The restrictions include a modified stay at home order in which all individuals in Virginia must stay home between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Exceptions include getting food and other goods, heading to and from work and seeking medical attention.

A new universal mask requirement in which masks must be worn when inside and when social distancing is not possible. All Virginians aged five and up must wear a face covering.

A reduction in social gatherings from 25 individuals to 10 individuals has been put into place, and there are continued limits on dining in restaurants. These new restrictions will be in place starting Monday, Dec. 14, at 12:01 a.m.

For more information on the governor’s new restrictions, click here.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of January 19

By January 19, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 366,159 confirmed cases and 84,917 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 5,977,527 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 4,878,157 PCR tests, 199,956 antibody tests and 899,414 antigen tests.

At this point, 20,066 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 5,798 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. January 19.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 20,911 total cases

• Augusta County - 4,410 (+50 from Monday)

• Bath County - 232 (+1 from Monday)

• Buena Vista - 647 (+9 from Monday)

• Harrisonburg - 5,080 (+21 from Monday)

• Highland County - 69 (+2 from Monday)

• Lexington - 740 (+11 from Monday)

• Rockbridge County - 904 (+14 from Monday)

• Rockingham County - 5,097 (+32 from Monday)

• Staunton - 2,070 (+27 from Monday)

• Waynesboro - 1,662 (+34 from Monday)

Outbreaks: 60, with 26 in long-term care facilities, 5 in a healthcare setting, 22 in congregate settings, 3 in a correctional facility, and 3 in an educational setting, 1 in K-12 | 5,137 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 205,380

Local percent positivity: 10.2%

Lord Fairfax Health District: 13,595 total cases

• Clarke County - 541 (+12 from Monday)

• Frederick County - 4,955 (+92 from Monday)

• Page County - 1,405 (+28 from Monday)

• Shenandoah County - 2,941 (+41 from Monday)

• Warren County - 1,729 (+19 from Monday)

• Winchester - 2,024 (+32 from Monday)

Outbreaks: 86, with 40 in long-term care facilities, 12 in healthcare settings, 24 in congregate settings, 3 in a correctional facility, 3 in a college/university setting, 3 in a K-12 setting and 1 in a child care setting | 2,097 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 169,948

Local percent positivity: 8%

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of January 19, 290,558 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 34,407 people are fully vaccinated.

943,400 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

VDH defines new vaccine doses administered as the number of vaccine doses administered the previous day and reported to VDH by 4 a.m. today.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of January 19, at least 35,752 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 3,173.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 110,820 total cases in West Virginia as of January 19.

Grant County: 925 total COVID-19 cases (+4 from Monday)

Hardy County: 1,103 total COVID-19 cases (+16 from Monday)

Pendleton County: 481 total COVID-19 cases (+21 from Monday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

