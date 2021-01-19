Advertisement

Virginia is one step closer to potentially abolishing the death penalty

Virginia Capitol.
Virginia Capitol.(NBC29)
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is one step closer to abolishing the death penalty. The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill on Monday, January 18, that would do just that and Governor Ralph Northam supports the move.

In a 10-to-4 vote, which included 20th District Senator Bill Stanley (R) joined Democrats in voting in favor of the measure. Now it heads to the Finance Committee.

“It does have a fiscal impact. Interestingly, by not executing the two men on death row it will cost taxpayers about $77,000 per biennium to house them and feed them,” Sen. Scott Surovell (D-36th District) said.

Surovell introduced the legislation. He says it is exponentially more expensive to put someone to death instead of sending them to jail for life.

“It’s never been applied with any kind of fairness, either with people on a racial basis or people on the basis of their wealth,” Surovell said.

According to the ACLU, Virginia ranks second in executions only to Texas since 1976, when the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the death penalty to resume.

“I can’t imagine a worst thing the government could do than execute somebody who’s innocent,” Surovell said.

“There have been 174 people who are on death row in the United States exonerated for their crimes, completely innocent of their crimes. One-hundred-forty or so of those were because of DNA evidence,” Rob Poggenklass, a lawyer serving on the board of Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said.

The Finance Committee is expected to take the bill up this week, and then it would head to the Senate floor for a full vote possibly sometime next week.

“It would be onto the House after that. I’m not sure when the House is going to take up their bill. My guess is they won’t take up their bill until after crossover. Crossover this year I believe is around February 10th,” Surovell said.

The senator expects final legislation abolishing the death penalty in the state to arrive on Governor Northam’s desk sometime towards the end of February, where the governor is expected to sign it into law.

