Virginia lags behind most other states in vaccine rollout

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While the Virginia Department of Health says its top priority is ‘getting shots into arms’ - Virginia is lagging behind just about every other state in getting it done.

Virginia has used about 34 percent of all available vaccine doses that have been distributed throughout the Commonwealth.

That puts the state in the bottom five of all 50 states.

Over the next two weeks, the federal government will consider how quickly states are giving out the vaccine when it comes to the next allotment of available doses.

Virginia’s low ranking could affect that.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.