Virtual ceremony honors life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., local activist Stan Maclin

Community members virtually “walk” Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Harrisonburg.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since 2014, community members have gathered in Harrisonburg to walk down Martin Luther King Jr. Way, formally know as Cantrell Avenue, to honor the life and accomplishments of Dr. King on the holiday.

This year, the march was moved online amid the coronavirus pandemic and many gathered virtually over Zoom to remember King’s life.

Rashad Pearson spoke about Dr. King’s economic goals and Obie Hill spoke on King’s history.

“We can never overcome hatred with hatred. We have to overcome hatred with love,” Hill said.

The virtual group then moved to “Gather Town” which allowed them to virtually “walk” Martin Luther King, Jr. Way.

Stan Maclin was a longtime community activist in the community and driving force in renaming Cantrell Avenue, along with the Harrisonburg Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition.

Maclin died last week at the age of 67 and his life was also remembered by many on the virtual call.

“He was a man of peace,” said Marvin Roane, a friend of Maclin’s. “People. Everywhere. Acting Courageously. Everyday. And that was a call for all of us to accept the challenge of change. Stan was a man of service and I dare say, and his “palace queen” knows this, Stan was a man of service everyday.”

Roane added that his friend was a great mentor and facilitator of peace.

“And all you have to do is just know there is a man looking down on us who wants change. He was the example of it,” Roane said.

Roane said the mission is to continue Maclin’s legacy and goals for inclusion and peace.

Maclin also headed the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in the community.

