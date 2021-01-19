West Virginia leading in COVID-19 vaccination rollout

HARDY COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — As the Commonwealth begins to expand who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Mountain State is leading the country in administering the vaccine.

According to the CDC, more than 205,000 doses of the vaccine have been distributed in the states and more than 134,000 have been administered. Gov. Jim Justice said this is all because the state opted out of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program.

By working with local pharmacies and county health departments, the state was able to send vaccines to communities faster. Pharmacy’s like Judy’s Drug Store in Grant County were able to administer vaccines to living facilities in the county by Dec. 19.

County health departments, like in Hardy County, have been able to receive vaccines early as well to administer to those most vulnerable.

“The governor gave every health department 100 shots in the state and instructed us to give them to people 80 and up,” Bill Ours with the Hardy County Health Department said. “So we already held a community vaccination for 80-year-olds and up so that helped take care of them.”

Ours said the demand for the vaccine is still high, with more than 800 people over the age of 65 on the county’s waitlist to receive it.

He said regional clinics, like the one that happened last week, have really helped to get people off the list and a needle in their arm.

“In my area, it is Hampshire County, Mineral County, Hardy County, Grant County, and we have a federally qualified health center EA Hawes,” Ours said. “So we have five partners and we held our first one last week and we vaccinated 587 people age 70 and up.”

According to the Hardy County Health Department, another vaccine regional clinic will occur on Thursday, Jan. 21.

