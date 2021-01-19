Advertisement

White House releases Trump’s farewell address

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - In his farewell address, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.

The White House released the video address Tuesday afternoon, a day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In the video, Trump said, “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”

Trump also addressed the storming of the Capitol building by his supporters after he directed them to “fight” the election results showing he lost.

He said that “all Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol” and that “political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans” and “can never be tolerated.”

Trump also trumpeted what he sees as his top achievements in office, including efforts to normalize relations in the Middle East.

He said: “We did what we came here to do — and so much more.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Pharmacist Brian Kiefer draws saline while preparing a...
Central Shenandoah Health District moves into Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination distribution
Virginia State Police report officials seized 15 firearms during the search warrants.
VSP: Augusta, Nelson County residents facing gun, drug charges
Distillery, owner, facing criminal environmental charges
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 7,245 on Monday
On Sunday, Augusta Health provided an update on its website, saying its current community...
Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

Latest News

Cole James Bridges.
US soldier arrested in alleged plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."
Stores drop MyPillow after CEO pushes election conspiracies
President Donald Trump releases his farewell address.
President Trump farewell video
This photo made available by the U.S. National Archives shows a portion of the first page of...
Sales of US Constitution topped 1 million during Trump years