Cool and breezy week continues

(WHSV) - Precipitation will be hard to come by this week outside of the Alleghenies, but a few snow flurries and plenty of wind will headline an otherwise quiet week.

WEDNESDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine and our windiest day yet. This will make for a cold day with highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s. We expect winds to be 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the Valley and up to 40 mph at our highest elevations above 2000 feet. With the winds, temperatures will feel much colder, with wind chills in the teens and 20s throughout the afternoon.

It's going to feel quite cold on Wednesday (WHSV)

Snow will continue for the Allegheny mountains until the early afternoon. East of the Alleghenies and into the Shenandoah Valley, scattered flurries and maybe a snow squall or two early on Wednesday. Any snow squall can move in quick and reduce visibility. These are most hazardous when driving and in some cases can drop a quick dusting of snow. Be aware that this can lead to slick areas quickly on roads but snow squalls typically do not last very long. Precipitation for the Alleghenies and eastward will taper off throughout the afternoon.

Expect 2-5" for the Alleghenies, up to 10" locally (WHSV)

Another cold evening for Wednesday as temperatures will be around 30. Winds will begin to subside in the late afternoon and into the overnight, and temperatures will be very cold, falling into the mid 20s under mostly clear skies.

THURSDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Mostly sunny for the afternoon with temperatures rebounding to the mid to upper 40s. Winds will still be breezy, so it will feel cooler than the actual temperature, but they will not be as strong as Tuesday and Wednesday, however.

A cold evening with temperatures in the upper 30s. Only a few passing clouds throughout the night as temperatures stay cold once again. Overnight lows in the upper 20s. The winds will still be breezy overnight, so it will feel quite a bit colder than the actual temperatures if you are going to be outside.

FRIDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with a few passing clouds as temperatures reach the low to mid 40s. A few snow showers for the Alleghenies once again, but dry elsewhere. A very cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Morning temperatures in the low 20s, so very cold to begin the weekend. Plenty of sunshine and quite cold for the day with highs only reaching the upper 30s. Another very cold night with temperatures once again falling into the low 20s.

SUNDAY: With temperatures in the low 20s to start the day, it will be very cold, but temperatures will rise into the low 40s by the afternoon with plentiful sunshine. A chilly day, but the best day of the weekend to get any outdoor chores done. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. We are monitoring our next chance for widespread precipitation. At this time, a few rain showers are possible with high temperatures in the low 40s.

As always, we’ve got the latest updates and local information on the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.