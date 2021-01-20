General Assembly committee votes to censure Sen. Amanda Chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A committee in the Virginia Senate has voted to censure Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield).

A Republican candidate for governor, Chase spoke at a rally in Washington DC on January 6 before the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I believe as elected officials and Virginia state senators, our words matter,” said Sen. John Bell (D-Loudon) as he explained why he believed the senate should sanction Chase. “And we must be held responsible if we spread falsehoods that incite violence and promote sedition.”

Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) said he could not support the resolution.

“I’m bound by duty and oath to oppose this action,” Reeves said, “because it strictly tries to condemn someone for free speech and right to assembly.”

Chase asked for the hearing to be delayed but did not defend herself during the meeting.

The vote in the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee fell along party lines.

Chase responded in a twitter post Tuesday evening. “Because I refuse to denounce President Trump they are trying to silence me; I won’t back down,” Chase wrote.

The resolution could reach the Senate floor by the end of the week.

