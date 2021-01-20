Advertisement

Health officials work to prevent language barriers at local vaccine clinics

Health officials in the valley work to prevent language barriers at vaccine clinics
Health officials in the valley work to prevent language barriers at vaccine clinics(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a hurdle many across the country are facing: a shortage of interpreters at COVID-19 vaccine sites. Now, the Central Shenandoah Health District is making efforts to help those who do not speak English as a first language.

Health officials said before the pandemic, they used a translation phone service and worked with community partners to bring interpreters on site to testing and vaccine locations.

“We recognize that language barriers could cause some individuals to not feel comfortable to go to a clinic to get vaccinated or it might, even before the vaccine was available, might cause individuals to not feel comfortable to get tested, or really get any healthcare service,” said Laura Lee Wight with the Central Shenandoah Health District.

Wight said it’s important for everyone to have a full idea of what medical services are provided to them.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Pharmacist Brian Kiefer draws saline while preparing a...
Central Shenandoah Health District moves into Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination distribution
Virginia State Police report officials seized 15 firearms during the search warrants.
VSP: Augusta, Nelson County residents facing gun, drug charges
Distillery, owner, facing criminal environmental charges
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 7,245 on Monday
Health officials warn coronavirus spreading faster through community spread

Latest News

The Forbes Center was lit up in amber on Jan. 19 to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in...
James Madison University has bell, light display to honor Harrisonburg lives lost to COVID-19
Augusta County Public Schools encouraging more people to enroll children in preschool program
Augusta County Public Schools encouraging more people to enroll children in preschool program
FEMA denies governor’s request for funding after Capitol insurrection
FEMA denies governor’s request for funding after Capitol insurrection
Middle River Jail Superintendent on jail expansion
Middle River Jail Superintendent on jail expansion