Health officials work to prevent language barriers at local vaccine clinics

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a hurdle many across the country are facing: a shortage of interpreters at COVID-19 vaccine sites. Now, the Central Shenandoah Health District is making efforts to help those who do not speak English as a first language.

Health officials said before the pandemic, they used a translation phone service and worked with community partners to bring interpreters on site to testing and vaccine locations.

“We recognize that language barriers could cause some individuals to not feel comfortable to go to a clinic to get vaccinated or it might, even before the vaccine was available, might cause individuals to not feel comfortable to get tested, or really get any healthcare service,” said Laura Lee Wight with the Central Shenandoah Health District.

Wight said it’s important for everyone to have a full idea of what medical services are provided to them.

