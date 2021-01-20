House Speaker Filler-Corn discusses priorities for General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Speaker of the House says the General Assembly has a lot of priorities to accomplish in a limited amount of time.

41st District Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D) discussed her top priorities as the session gets underway.

Right now, anyone with a felony in Virginia needs to request restoration of their voting rights from the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office and then they’re up to the mercy of the governor. The General Assembly hopes to change that by automatically restoring their right to vote.

“To have their voice back, their voice in democracy is something that’s tangible in a sense. It’s significant, but also a symbolic step towards reintroducing them to society,” Filler-Corn said.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter businesses, putting families into economic despair, Filler-Corn says that is top of mind for legislators: “The top of the list is paid family sick leave. Another issue that we feel strongly about is eviction prevention. Ensuring those also that are struggling - which is a large number of Virginians - making sure that they can get the financial support that they need,” the speaker said.

Governor Ralph Northam’s G3 program will help shape the General Assembly’s economic recovery plans.

“Get skilled, get a job, give back. So we’re going to be adding $36 million to the G3 program. What is that? It’s all about retraining. It’s a retraining program equipping Virginians with the skills to get back into the workforce,” Filler-Corn said.

The commonwealth is currently distributing under 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each day. A process the speaker hopes to speed up: “Appropriating $200 million in order to speed up the vaccine rollout along with the COVID response,” she said.

This pandemic has illustrated a host of disparities: The shift to remote work and video conferencing for school and our personal lives means those who can’t log onto the internet are being left out.

“$15 million to expand access for rural broadband. Again, this is a priority for rural communities,” Filler-Corn said.

There is one surprisingly positive outcome of this pandemic, the speaker says holding the sessions virtually has increased both transparency and public participation.

