Advertisement

House Speaker Filler-Corn discusses priorities for General Assembly

Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn (D-56th)
Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn (D-56th)(NBC29 File)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Speaker of the House says the General Assembly has a lot of priorities to accomplish in a limited amount of time.

41st District Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D) discussed her top priorities as the session gets underway.

Right now, anyone with a felony in Virginia needs to request restoration of their voting rights from the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office and then they’re up to the mercy of the governor. The General Assembly hopes to change that by automatically restoring their right to vote.

“To have their voice back, their voice in democracy is something that’s tangible in a sense. It’s significant, but also a symbolic step towards reintroducing them to society,” Filler-Corn said.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter businesses, putting families into economic despair, Filler-Corn says that is top of mind for legislators: “The top of the list is paid family sick leave. Another issue that we feel strongly about is eviction prevention. Ensuring those also that are struggling - which is a large number of Virginians - making sure that they can get the financial support that they need,” the speaker said.

Governor Ralph Northam’s G3 program will help shape the General Assembly’s economic recovery plans.

“Get skilled, get a job, give back. So we’re going to be adding $36 million to the G3 program. What is that? It’s all about retraining. It’s a retraining program equipping Virginians with the skills to get back into the workforce,” Filler-Corn said.

The commonwealth is currently distributing under 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each day. A process the speaker hopes to speed up: “Appropriating $200 million in order to speed up the vaccine rollout along with the COVID response,” she said.

This pandemic has illustrated a host of disparities: The shift to remote work and video conferencing for school and our personal lives means those who can’t log onto the internet are being left out.

“$15 million to expand access for rural broadband. Again, this is a priority for rural communities,” Filler-Corn said.

There is one surprisingly positive outcome of this pandemic, the speaker says holding the sessions virtually has increased both transparency and public participation.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Pharmacist Brian Kiefer draws saline while preparing a...
Central Shenandoah Health District moves into Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination distribution
Health officials warn coronavirus spreading faster through community spread
Generic police lights
Man involved in ATV crash that killed school teacher will not face DUI charge
FILE - This June 29, 2010 file photo shows the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation in...
Virginia bill would end civil commitment of sex offenders
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,526 on Tuesday

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,515 on Wednesday
Dallas Selling, who is pregnant with twin girls, spent seven weeks in the hospital after she...
Woman pregnant with twins survives COVID-19 after 7 weeks in hospital, special therapy
Morbid milestone: More than 400K COVID-19 deaths in America
Morbid milestone: More than 400K COVID-19 deaths in America
Health officials in the valley work to prevent language barriers at vaccine clinics
Health officials work to prevent language barriers at local vaccine clinics