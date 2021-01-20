Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 19

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 19.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 19:

BOYS

East Rockingham 76, Fishburne Military School 53

Wilson Memorial 61, Fort Defiance 60

Staunton 64, Buffalo Gap 60 (OT)

Riverheads 55, Stuarts Draft 42

Warren County 42, Central 40

Eastern Mennonite 88, Roanoke Catholic 43

GIRLS

Turner Ashby 55, Broadway 43

Wilson Memorial 62, Fort Defiance 47

Riverheads 72, Stuarts Draft 44

Buffalo Gap 61, Staunton 29

Page County 70, Rappahannock County 37

Warren County 57, Central 50

New Covenant 46, Eastern Mennonite 30

Notable Performances

BOYS

Tyler Nickel (East Rockingham): 36 points

Kyle Evick (East Rockingham): 16 points

Cooper Keyes (East Rockingham): 11 points, 7 assists

Jaziel Mensah (Wilson Memorial): 20 points

Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance): 18 points

Tyreek Veney (Fort Defiance): 20 points

Davarion Johnson (EMS): 20 points

Trey Gillenwater (EMS): 19 points

Adam Hatter (EMS): 15 points

Tanner Rivenburg (Buffalo Gap): 29 points

Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap): 20 points

GIRLS

Brooke Cason (Wilson Memorial): 19 points

Madison Flint (Wilson Memorial): 14 points

Caris Lucas (Page County): 14 points

Leah Hilliard (Page County): 13 points, 11 rebounds

Amaya Lucas (Buffalo Gap): 27 points, 11 rebounds

Avery Bradley (Buffalo Gap): 13 points

Emma Witt (Staunton): 22 points, 7 rebounds

Halie Mast (EMS): 15 points

