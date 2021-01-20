H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 19
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 19:
BOYS
East Rockingham 76, Fishburne Military School 53
Wilson Memorial 61, Fort Defiance 60
Staunton 64, Buffalo Gap 60 (OT)
Riverheads 55, Stuarts Draft 42
Warren County 42, Central 40
Eastern Mennonite 88, Roanoke Catholic 43
GIRLS
Turner Ashby 55, Broadway 43
Wilson Memorial 62, Fort Defiance 47
Riverheads 72, Stuarts Draft 44
Buffalo Gap 61, Staunton 29
Page County 70, Rappahannock County 37
Warren County 57, Central 50
New Covenant 46, Eastern Mennonite 30
Notable Performances
BOYS
Tyler Nickel (East Rockingham): 36 points
Kyle Evick (East Rockingham): 16 points
Cooper Keyes (East Rockingham): 11 points, 7 assists
Jaziel Mensah (Wilson Memorial): 20 points
Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance): 18 points
Tyreek Veney (Fort Defiance): 20 points
Davarion Johnson (EMS): 20 points
Trey Gillenwater (EMS): 19 points
Adam Hatter (EMS): 15 points
Tanner Rivenburg (Buffalo Gap): 29 points
Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap): 20 points
GIRLS
Brooke Cason (Wilson Memorial): 19 points
Madison Flint (Wilson Memorial): 14 points
Caris Lucas (Page County): 14 points
Leah Hilliard (Page County): 13 points, 11 rebounds
Amaya Lucas (Buffalo Gap): 27 points, 11 rebounds
Avery Bradley (Buffalo Gap): 13 points
Emma Witt (Staunton): 22 points, 7 rebounds
Halie Mast (EMS): 15 points
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.