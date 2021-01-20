James Madison University has bell, light display to honor Harrisonburg lives lost to COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the nation on January 19, towns and cities including Harrisonburg honored the lives lost to COVID-19.

The bell tower at James Madison University’s Wilson Hall tolled 50 times for the 50 COVID-19 related deaths in the city. The Forbes Center was lit up in amber, too.

“It’s really important that we come together, regardless of our political beliefs or backgrounds, as a country in a moment of unity,” Emily Becher-McKeever, an associate professor of lighting design in JMU’s School of Theatre and Dance, said.

JMU tolled the bells and light up the Forbes Center at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It’s hard not to have been touched by this. It’s hard not to know someone who has been affected in some way, shape or form by this pandemic,” Becher-McKeever said.

