Advertisement

Lord Fairfax Health District, Page Co. Health Dept. to offer no-cost COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 and older

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — The Lord Fairfax Health District and the Page County Health Department will be offering no-cost COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, January 22, for those ages 65 and older.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Health Lord Fairfax Health District, the vaccines will be offered from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Page County High School, located at 184 Panther Drive in Shenandoah, Va.

The event, called a Point of Dispensing (POD) operation by the health department, will be open to those 65 years old and older. Those who are vaccinated will be given directions on receiving their second vaccination as well, according to the press release.

To avoid overcrowding, the Lord Fairfax Health District is asking residents to stagger their arrival times based on the first letter of their last name:

  • A to D should arrive at 9 a.m.
  • E to H should arrive at 10 a.m.
  • I to P should arrive at 11 a.m.
  • Q to Z should arrive at noon.

Upon arrival, each person will be given a numbered registration sheet and asked to remain in their car until their number is called.

Individuals should wear a cloth face covering or mask and keep at least six feet of distance between themselves and others.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 81 South in Shenandoah County is causing up to 5 miles in delays.
Manassas man injured in Thursday’s crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County
Some drivers said it took them more than two hours to reach the entrance of the schools.
More than 1,400 vaccinations administered at Page County High School on Friday
AmeriGas propane tank.
Some AmeriGas customers in the Valley fight to stay warm this winter
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
File image
Family sues 2 Virginia officers, alleges excessive force

Latest News

Governor Ralph Northam visited Roanoke Friday to observe a vaccination clinic at the Berglund...
Northam says limited supply will continue to challenge vaccinations in Virginia
COVID-19 vaccine
Virginia waiting on Federal plan for COVID-19 vaccine support
UVA Health System Sign.
UVA researchers now know why colon cancer disproportionately affects African Americans
NBC29 File.
UVA clinicians using artificial intelligence to track risk of ICU patients
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly