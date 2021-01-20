Lord Fairfax Health District, Page Co. Health Dept. to offer no-cost COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 and older

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — The Lord Fairfax Health District and the Page County Health Department will be offering no-cost COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, January 22, for those ages 65 and older.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Health Lord Fairfax Health District, the vaccines will be offered from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Page County High School, located at 184 Panther Drive in Shenandoah, Va.

The event, called a Point of Dispensing (POD) operation by the health department, will be open to those 65 years old and older. Those who are vaccinated will be given directions on receiving their second vaccination as well, according to the press release.

To avoid overcrowding, the Lord Fairfax Health District is asking residents to stagger their arrival times based on the first letter of their last name:

A to D should arrive at 9 a.m.

E to H should arrive at 10 a.m.

I to P should arrive at 11 a.m.

Q to Z should arrive at noon.

Upon arrival, each person will be given a numbered registration sheet and asked to remain in their car until their number is called.

Individuals should wear a cloth face covering or mask and keep at least six feet of distance between themselves and others.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.