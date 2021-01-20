Advertisement

Regulators deadlock over Mountain Valley stream crossings

(WHSV)
By The Roanoke Times and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The Mountain Valley Pipeline is dealing with what opponents of the project say is another serious setback.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission deadlocked Tuesday on the project’s request to bore under streams and wetlands along the pipeline’s first 77 miles in West Virginia. The Roanoke Times reports the tied vote meant the matter was left unresolved.

A spokeswoman for the joint venture of five energy companies building the pipeline said the regulators could revisit the issue. But project opponents characterized the development as a problem for the pipeline that leaves the project in a holding pattern.

