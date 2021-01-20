Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,515 on Wednesday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Wednesday, January 20, Virginia has had 455,591 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 4,515 case increase since Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 12.9% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 13.5% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

63 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 5,861.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Gov. Northam addressed the state to discuss new COVID-19 restrictions. These restrictions, Northam said, will last until at least Jan. 31.

The restrictions include a modified stay at home order in which all individuals in Virginia must stay home between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Exceptions include getting food and other goods, heading to and from work and seeking medical attention.

A new universal mask requirement in which masks must be worn when inside and when social distancing is not possible. All Virginians aged five and up must wear a face covering.

A reduction in social gatherings from 25 individuals to 10 individuals has been put into place, and there are continued limits on dining in restaurants. These new restrictions will be in place starting Monday, Dec. 14, at 12:01 a.m.

For more information on the governor’s new restrictions, click here.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of January 20

By January 20, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 369,056 confirmed cases and 86,535 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 6,013,109 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 4,899,081 PCR tests, 200,591 antibody tests and 913,437 antigen tests.

At this point, 20,231 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 5,861 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. January 20.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 21,050 total cases

• Augusta County - 4,443 (+33 from Tuesday)

• Bath County - 236 (+4 from Tuesday)

• Buena Vista - 653 (+6 from Tuesday)

• Harrisonburg - 5,084 (+4 from Tuesday)

• Highland County - 71 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Lexington - 757 (+17 from Tuesday)

• Rockbridge County - 912 (+8 from Tuesday)

• Rockingham County - 5,121 (+24 from Tuesday)

• Staunton - 2,086 (+16 from Tuesday)

• Waynesboro - 1,687 (+25 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 60, with 26 in long-term care facilities, 5 in a healthcare setting, 22 in congregate settings, 3 in a correctional facility, and 3 in an educational setting, 1 in K-12 | 5,145 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 207,003

Local percent positivity: 10.2%

Lord Fairfax Health District: 13,763 total cases

• Clarke County - 553 (+12 from Tuesday)

• Frederick County - 5,037 (+82 from Tuesday)

• Page County - 1,420 (+15 from Tuesday)

• Shenandoah County - 2,972 (+31 from Tuesday)

• Warren County - 1,740 (+11 from Tuesday)

• Winchester - 2,041 (+17 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 86, with 40 in long-term care facilities, 12 in healthcare settings, 24 in congregate settings, 3 in a correctional facility, 3 in a college/university setting, 3 in a K-12 setting and 1 in a child care setting | 2,099 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 170,823

Local percent positivity: 8.1%

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of January 20, 320,593 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 39,458 people are fully vaccinated.

943,400 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

VDH defines new vaccine doses administered as the number of vaccine doses administered the previous day and reported to VDH by 4 a.m. today.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of January 20, at least 36,103 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 3,098.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 111,677 total cases in West Virginia as of January 20.

Grant County: 932 total COVID-19 cases (+7 from Tuesday)

Hardy County: 1,107 total COVID-19 cases (+4 from Tuesday)

Pendleton County: 492 total COVID-19 cases (+11 from Tuesday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

