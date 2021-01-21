Advertisement

Air Force to expand women’s hair style options

Women in the U.S. Air Force will soon have more options when it comes to how they wear their...
Women in the U.S. Air Force will soon have more options when it comes to how they wear their hair.(AP Graphics)
By WSFA staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Women in the U.S. Air Force will soon have more options when it comes to how they wear their hair.

Thursday, the Air Force announced that women will soon be allowed to wear their hair in up to two braids or in a single ponytail, though with length and width limitations.

Women will also be allowed to have bangs while serving in the USAF though they will not be permitted to be long enough that they cover the eyes.

“This decision is a commitment to supporting the Airmen We Need and sustaining the culture and environment of excellence that will continue to make the Air Force an attractive career choice for Airmen and families,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.

The changes follow a November meeting of the Air Force’s uniform board, which met virtually to discuss ideas from Airmen who who participated in a dress and appearance crowdsourcing campaign.

The Air Force said thousands of women across gave feedback to the Women’s Initiative Team, who indicated the constraints to hair grooming standards resulted in “damage to hair, migraines and in some cases, hair loss.”

“In addition to the health concerns we have for our Airmen, not all women have the same hair type, and our hair standards should reflect our diverse force,” said Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass.

The changes go into effect in February when the USAF publishes its newest standards.

The USAF did consider beards for men, which are allowed with a waiver for medical or religious accommodations, but there are no plan to adjust the male grooming standards currently in place.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 81 South in Shenandoah County is causing up to 5 miles in delays.
Manassas man injured in Thursday’s crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County
Some drivers said it took them more than two hours to reach the entrance of the schools.
More than 1,400 vaccinations administered at Page County High School on Friday
AmeriGas propane tank.
Some AmeriGas customers in the Valley fight to stay warm this winter
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
File image
Family sues 2 Virginia officers, alleges excessive force

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
VDH enhances language services on the ASK-VDH-3 Hotline
FILE - In this April 30, 2018 file photo, Pennsylvania state Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Armstrong,...
Legislator mocks trans Biden nominee on Facebook, apologizes
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards...
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei...
2,100 arrested at protests demanding Navalny’s release
The Russian Interior Ministry says about 4000 people took part in protest in Moscow. (Source:...
Protesters across Russia want Navalny's release