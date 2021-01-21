Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health says as of the end of the day on Wednesday, January 20, 5,366 vaccines have been administered by Augusta Health since December. On Wednesday alone, 473 vaccines were administered to community members.

In a press release from the hospital system, Augusta Health says since Phase 1B includes a large number of people, they’ve taken a strategic approach to administering the vaccines.

According to the press release, the Central Shenandoah Health District is leading the vaccination efforts, and the current focus is on vaccination efforts for essential workers. Augusta Health says they are assisting the health district by focusing on community members.

This week, appointments are confirmed for those aged 75 and older, Augusta Health says.

If you are aged 65 and up and want to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here. You’ll be asked to complete the Request for Individual Vaccination Survey, which will put your name in line to be contacted when the vaccine is made available to you.

Essential workers and those who are aged 16-64 with certain conditions or disabilities should also use the above link.

To read the full press release from Augusta Health, click here.

