Advertisement

Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Mark Miller | Augusta Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health says as of the end of the day on Wednesday, January 20, 5,366 vaccines have been administered by Augusta Health since December. On Wednesday alone, 473 vaccines were administered to community members.

In a press release from the hospital system, Augusta Health says since Phase 1B includes a large number of people, they’ve taken a strategic approach to administering the vaccines.

According to the press release, the Central Shenandoah Health District is leading the vaccination efforts, and the current focus is on vaccination efforts for essential workers. Augusta Health says they are assisting the health district by focusing on community members.

This week, appointments are confirmed for those aged 75 and older, Augusta Health says.

If you are aged 65 and up and want to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here. You’ll be asked to complete the Request for Individual Vaccination Survey, which will put your name in line to be contacted when the vaccine is made available to you.

Essential workers and those who are aged 16-64 with certain conditions or disabilities should also use the above link.

To read the full press release from Augusta Health, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 81 South in Shenandoah County is causing up to 5 miles in delays.
Manassas man injured in Thursday’s crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County
Some drivers said it took them more than two hours to reach the entrance of the schools.
More than 1,400 vaccinations administered at Page County High School on Friday
AmeriGas propane tank.
Some AmeriGas customers in the Valley fight to stay warm this winter
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
File image
Family sues 2 Virginia officers, alleges excessive force

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
VDH enhances language services on the ASK-VDH-3 Hotline
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)
Dukes visit Northeastern this weekend
Dukes visit Northeastern this weekend
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 22
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 22
Overnight forecast 1/22/2021
Overnight forecast 1/22/2021