Sunshine and breezy going into the weekend

THURSDAY: We’ll have clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds will still be on the breezy side tonight, so where you feel that wind, it’ll seem colder than the actual temperature. The highest gusts will be contained in our West Virginia areas especially above 3000 feet, where the 30-40 mph gusts are still expected overnight.

FRIDAY: Cold in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine again for Friday, but a dry cold front will move through the area, which will keep our high temperatures lower than they were on Thursday. This will only lead to a few flurries or a couple of light snow showers for the Alleghenies.

Elsewhere plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Highs will likely be in the early afternoon and then cooling for the rest of the day. The winds will continue to be breezy at times, making it feel cooler when they kick up. We’ll see occasional gusts up to 30 mph early in the day across the higher elevations in the Allegheny Mountains.

We'll still hang onto the breeze for your Friday (WHSV)

A cold Friday evening as temperatures quickly fall back into the 30s. Winds finally letting up for Friday night. Clear for the night, and low temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Morning temperatures in the 20s, so very cold to begin the weekend. Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds and quite cold for the day with highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s. Feeling blustery at times because yes, it will be breezy once more with a northwesterly wind making temperatures feel even colder throughout the day. Winds will die down for the evening.

A cold evening with temperatures dropping through the 30s with still a few passing clouds. A very cold night as temperatures dip into the low 20s.

SUNDAY: With temperatures in the 20s to start the day, it will be very cold, but temperatures will rise into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon under a few high clouds. Despite that, still expect a fair amount of sunshine for the day. A cool day but very pleasant leading to a nice Sunday. The best day of the weekend to be outside and enjoy that January sunshine. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s and staying in the 30s for the day. A system approaches the area from the south, bringing plenty of moisture. However, there is still uncertainty regarding the exact track and the amount of cold air that will be in place when the precipitation arrives from the south. Right now, it looks like the precipitation may start as a wintry mix, but that can always change with any movement in the track and/or the placement of the cold air. We’ll continue to provide more details as we get closer.

If temperatures turn colder, that will lead to more icing, not more snow. If temperatures are slightly higher, that would mean more of a cold rain. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Depending on how much cold air at the surface, some of our southern locations may rise to around 40s. Cold overnight, with lows near 30.

Snow or a mix may fall early Monday before a changeover to all rain. Plenty of details to still determine. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Cold to begin the day as temperatures will be in the 30s. We’ll see peeks of sunshine throughout the day and high temperatures in the low 40s. Snow flurries are possible early in the day on the backside of this system. Breezy at times. Cold overnight with temperatures falling to the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. A good amount of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures rebounding into the mid 40s. A good day to get outside and enjoy. Lows overnight in the low and mid 20s.

There’s another system that we’re keeping an eye on for Thursday, which may bring a round of snow showers to the area. There’s still lots of time for us to track this for you, so be sure to stay up-to-date on all the latest information on the WHSV Weather App.

