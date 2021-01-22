1on1: What it means as Biden rejoins climate agreement

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jo Anne St. Clair of Climate Action Alliance of the Valley discusses what it means as President Biden rejoins the Paris climate agreement.

On Friday, Jan. 22, Randy Doyle of the National Propane Gas Association voiced concerns over the push for renewable energy. To see that interview, click here: https://www.whsv.com/2021/01/23/1on1-concerns-over-the-push-for-renewable-energy/

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.