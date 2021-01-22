Advertisement

1on1: What it means as Biden rejoins climate agreement

By Bob Corso
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:32 AM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jo Anne St. Clair of Climate Action Alliance of the Valley discusses what it means as President Biden rejoins the Paris climate agreement.

On Friday, Jan. 22, Randy Doyle of the National Propane Gas Association voiced concerns over the push for renewable energy. To see that interview, click here: https://www.whsv.com/2021/01/23/1on1-concerns-over-the-push-for-renewable-energy/

