Animal shelter hopes Major Biden will inspire others to adopt shelter pets

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

The personnel of the new Biden Administration has made history in a variety of aspects. But, one first in the White House, is brining hope to animal shelters around the country.

President Joe Biden has two dogs, Major and Champ. Major, is taking a huge step for shelter animals everywhere, as the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

“It’s absolutely terrific that it’s gotten as much attention as it has, with Major moving into the White House, because there’s breeders, there’s designer dogs being produced, designer cats as well. And Major being in the White House helps spread the word that there’s also pets available in shelters for adoption,” said Huck Nawaz, who is the Executive Director at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA.

He says, while there are nearly five million animals entering shelters each year, there is a stigma around adopting rescues.

Many shelters, like RHSPCA, perform behavior exams with each animal, and health treatments if necessary.

Nawaz, says the majority of shelter animals are perfectly fine, and believes Major’s fame can help get rid of that stigma.

“I do hope the attention draws more people to the shelters, and even if they’re not adopting, just engage with their shelter,” Nawaz said. “It’s just so important that we help those without a voice, to help these pets a second chance at life.”

Major was adopted by the Biden family from the Delaware Humane Association, after they fostered him for a few months.

Huck Nawaz suggests fostering, if you are hesitant about rescuing a shelter animal. He says, this could help ease the transition for both you and the pet.

If you are interested in rescuing an animal, Nawaz says the first two weeks of the transition is critical in making the adoption a success. He says you should ease the pet into your home, socialization with others and other pets and understand they may be nervous at first.

RHSPCA currently has many animals ready for adoption, and you can check them out on their website https://www.rhspca.org/

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.