Central Shenandoah General Assembly members call on Northam for more transparency on COVID-19 vaccination program

(Governor Northam's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — Some members of the Central Shenandoah General Assembly are calling on Governor Ralph Northam for more transparency regarding the COVID-19 vaccination program in the Commonwealth.

Delegates Chris Runion, John Avoli, Ronnie Campbell and Tony Wilt, along with Senator Mark Obenshain, released the letter.

The letter says the group of delegates have been monitoring the data on the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboards, and held conversations with hospitals, healthcare providers and health districts. As a result, the letter says the group is wondering why there is a large discrepancy in the data currently being reported on VDH’s website.

You can read the letter in full below:

