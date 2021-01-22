Commonwealth’s attorney determines officer-involved shooting justified

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney says an officer-involved shooting that took place on Jan. 17 was justified.

The sheriff’s office said they were called around 10:15 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of the Tuckahoe Motorcycle Club along International Parkway.

When deputies arrived, they found Ely Grimes, 47, of Fredericksburg, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“The suspect was still in the parking lot brandishing a handgun. The suspect refused repeated commands to drop the weapon, pointed the weapon toward deputies and was subsequently shot by deputies on the scene,” a release said.

Deputies rendered aid to Grimes and the suspect, identified as George Batts, 38, of Richlands, North Carolina. They were both taken to the hospital where Grimes later died.

Batts was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The deputies involved were then placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation.

After looking at the evidence, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric L. Olsen “determined the shooting of the suspect by the deputies was justified in self-defense and/or in defense of others.”

The deputies involved will return to full duty.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.