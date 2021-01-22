Advertisement

COVID vaccine distribution among school personnel in W.Va.

Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The majority of school personnel in West Virginia have indicated that they want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, all staff from public school personnel were surveyed, including staff from the WVDE, the WV School for the Deaf and Blind (WVSDB), and the WV Schools for Diversion and Transition (WVSDT).

Over 38,000 were surveyed and 30,086 responded.

The WVDE says about 67% of survey respondents indicated an interest in being vaccinated. Officials say many changed their answers after consulting with their doctor and were added to the vaccination lists.

School districts supplemented the survey by providing lists of front-line contract employees, long-term substitutes, pre-k collaborative teachers, local board members, etc. This included more than 8,600 additional public school affiliated individuals requesting vaccination.

There were surveys sent to 138 non-public school administrators to share with staff. About 1,300 have responded with an interest in being vaccinated.

As of January 21, the number of vaccines already or expected to be administered is 21,440.

The Department of Education says second doses are on schedule for the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 81 South in Shenandoah County is causing up to 5 miles in delays.
Manassas man injured in Thursday’s crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County
Some drivers said it took them more than two hours to reach the entrance of the schools.
More than 1,400 vaccinations administered at Page County High School on Friday
AmeriGas propane tank.
Some AmeriGas customers in the Valley fight to stay warm this winter
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden
File image
Family sues 2 Virginia officers, alleges excessive force

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
VDH enhances language services on the ASK-VDH-3 Hotline
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)
Dukes visit Northeastern this weekend
Dukes visit Northeastern this weekend
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 22
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 22
Overnight forecast 1/22/2021
Overnight forecast 1/22/2021