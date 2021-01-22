Advertisement

Manassas man injured in Thursday’s crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County

Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:33 PM EST
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on Interstate 81 South in Shenandoah County led to miles of delays on Thursday night.

It happened in the area of mile marker 291 at the Toms Brook exit, and crews closed both southbound lanes for a period of time.

One southbound lane of Interstate 81 reopened around 9 p.m.

Virginia State Police say a 2013 Lexus RX 350 was traveling at a high rate of speed, and rear-ended 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

At least two medical helicopters responded to the scene, and officials say the driver of the SUV is a 44-year-old man from Manassas and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 34-year-old man, of Marietta, GA, was uninjured in the crash. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending as Virginia State Police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

