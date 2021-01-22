Advertisement

Dukes to visit CAA-leading Northeastern this weekend

By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is preparing to play a pair of road games at Northeastern this weekend.

The Huskies are currently leading the Colonial Athletic Association with a 6-0 record in league play (7-5 overall). The Dukes are also unbeaten in CAA play but with a 1-0 record in the league. JMU has had multiple conference games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Year-in and year-out (Northeastern is) one of the best programs in the league,” said JMU head coach Mark Byington. “They’re off to a 6-0 start. They’ve played some close games they’ve won, they’ve blown out some people.”

JMU has struggled against Northeastern in recent years. The Dukes have lost six straight to the Huskies, all by at least double digits. JMU’s last win over Northeastern came in February 2017.

“That kind of gives us motivation and we are going to attack every game with the same mentality but this one has definitely got a little chip to it,” said JMU senior guard Matt Lewis.

The two matchups between the Dukes and Huskies, on Saturday and Sunday, are scheduled to tip-off at 12 p.m.

