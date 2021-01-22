Advertisement

Family sues 2 Virginia officers, alleges excessive force

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia family is suing two police officers, accusing the officers of unjustifiably attacking them while responding to a car crash in 2019.

The suit says the Richmond officers used excessive force and inflicted emotional distress by shooting a man with a stun gun and pushing a woman and child to the ground.

The suit says the responding officers didn’t listen as a daughter translated for her parents while they tried to explain what happened. Instead, the officers gave the man a ticket he refused to sign.

The suit says one officer became angry and attacked the family. Richmond police declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Interstate 81 South in Shenandoah County is causing up to 5 miles in delays.
Manassas man injured in Thursday’s crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County
Some drivers said it took them more than two hours to reach the entrance of the schools.
More than 1,400 vaccinations administered at Page County High School on Friday
AmeriGas propane tank.
Some AmeriGas customers in the Valley fight to stay warm this winter
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
VDH enhances language services on the ASK-VDH-3 Hotline
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)
Game of the Week: Staunton vs. Fort Defiance (1/22/21)
Dukes visit Northeastern this weekend
Dukes visit Northeastern this weekend
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 22
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 22
Overnight forecast 1/22/2021
Overnight forecast 1/22/2021