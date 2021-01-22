Advertisement

Human remains found in Pocahontas State Park

Police are investigating
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say human remains have been discovered in Pocahontas State Park.

Police responded to the park Wednesday, January 20, for a report that human remains had been found.

Investigators located the remains, which were then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

