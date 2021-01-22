Advertisement

Local health leader says vaccine is what will get us through the pandemic

COVID-19 drive-thru testing.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — “Testing is just as important as it was, but no more or less important. Testing is not going to solve this pandemic,” said Dr. Colin Greene with the VDH Lord Fairfax Health District.

Dr. Greene said the way to eliminate the pandemic will be for people to get vaccinated. The district health director explained that testing is more accessible by way of more places offering testing and more types of tests available.

“Just remember, testing is for a purpose, but it is not going to stop the virus. What will stop the virus is the vaccine. The vaccine is effective and at best we can tell it is safe. I’ve gotten vaccinated and I wouldn’t have gotten it if I didn’t think it was both of those things,” Dr. Greene explained.

The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is also beginning to distribute vaccines.

“COVID-19 testing supplies have improved and availability has definitely increased for the community since the start of the pandemic,” Laura Lee Wight, with the Virginia Department of Health, explained.

Wight said CSHD is focusing heavily on their vaccination efforts in the community.

“As we wait for our whole community to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and that will take us well into summertime and even fall really, we need people to continue to wear their mask, watch their distance, wash their hands, avoid social gatherings, stay home if you are feeling unwell,” Wight said. “The vaccine is just one tool in our toolbox, but while we are waiting for everyone to have access to the vaccine we need to make sure everyone is using the other tools.”

You can find more information on where to get tested for COVID-19, by clicking here.

