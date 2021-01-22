More than 1,400 vaccinations administered at Page County High School on Friday

Page County, Va. (WHSV) — Friday afternoon, U.S. 340 was backed up for miles in both directions, as many people were trying to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Page County High School.

Bumper to bumper, cars moved slowly into the parking lots of the middle and high school as the Page County Sheriff’s Office guided drivers on where to receive the vaccine.

“Well the traffic, it wasn’t bad until I got here,” Barbara Meadows, a resident of Page County, laughed.

Meadows said she felt lucky by coming from the town of Shenandoah — she only spent 40 minutes waiting to get to the school entrance, while others who came from the Town of Stanley said they waited up to two hours.

“I wish I had known about it sooner. I just hope I can get there and get my shot today,” Meadows said.

Because there was no published guidance on who was eligible to receive the vaccine other than age, some people came from as far as Central Virginia.

“We can’t get any questions answered. Chesterfield County is very behind, very bad, and Virginia’s behind,” Bob Lohr, a resident of Chesterfield County said. “Page County is way ahead of them.”

Lohr said he learned of the vaccination clinic because his family lives in the area. At 80 years old, he said his family is very concerned for his health and said he’s had issues receiving the vaccine in Chesterfield.

Dr. Colin Green, with the Lord Fairfax Health District, told WHSV 1,451 shots were administered on Friday. After 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office began to detour drivers when the health department said the clinic has closed down.

With no word yet on when another clinic will pop up, everyone in line on Friday had the same hope that this would help return us to some type of normalcy.

“I don’t go visiting or anything so it’s been lonely,” Meadows said. “It’s nothing like I’ve seen in my entire life.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.