Negative COVID-19 test to be required from all air passengers before entering U.S.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Starting Jan. 26, anyone flying into the U.S. will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test within three days before the flight, according to new CDC guidelines.

While flights to the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport do not come directly from out of the country, it does get international passengers through connecting flights.

“Most of our travel right now in the last nine months has been domestic. There has been some international, but a lot of international service was pulled back by the airlines, so we’re not seeing quite as many international passengers as we are domestic these days,” Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Executive Director Greg Campbell said.

Campbell added that the new guidelines go along with efforts they’ve been taking locally to keep passengers safe, like routine cleaning, wearing masks and increasing distance among people.

“We encourage that, and that’s the advantage of flying for this airport. You do have the ability to that space. It’s not as crowded, and you can adequately distance a little bit easier here than you can in some of the larger airports,” Campbell said.

The CDC also recommends getting tested again three to five days after arrival and staying home for a week after travel.

Campbell added that people should check CDC and TSA websites before traveling, even if just domestically, for updates on any changes.

