Police: Suspect arrested after chase leads patrol car to crash, catch fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect has been arrested after a police chase caused a patrol car to crash and catch on fire in Chesterfield.

VSP said that around 5:50 p.m., a trooper pulled over a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant for expired registration on Interstate 95 north of Willis Road.

The driver of the Galant initially pulled over, but when the trooper got out of his patrol car, the driver drove off and headed north on I-95.

The driver went north on Chippenham and then took the exit for Strathmore Road. While on Strathmore Road, the Galant struck a patrol vehicle twice.

“In the 6600 block of Strathmore Road, a Virginia Trooper made contact with the fleeing Galant in an attempt to conclude the pursuit. The trooper ran off the road to the right striking a fence,” VSP said in a release.

The patrol vehicle sustained damage to the fuel line, which resulted in it catching on fire.

“I was in the house, came out running. We got scared because there was also people around here in houses and we thought it was going to explode,” neighbor Melvin Gomez said.

Police said the trooper was able to get out of the vehicle safely and was not injured.

The Galant then drove north on Strathmore.

At the intersection of Strathmore and Dundas, the Galant struck a Ford Explorer with two occupants,” VSP said.

The Explorer was driven by a 19-year old-male, and had one passenger, a 15-year old-male. They were both wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.

Troopers were then able to detain the driver, identified as Kwame Davis, 30, of Chesterfield.

Davis was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.

A 30-year-old male passenger in the Galant was also transported for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

The Galant’s passenger was not charged in connection with the pursuit or the crash.

Police say Davis was charged with:

One felony count of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer

One felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer

Two felony counts of eluding police

One felony count of hit-and-run

One felony count of possession of a Schedule I/II narcotics

Reckless driving

Failure to obey a stop sign

Obstruction of justice

Expired registration

Other traffic offenses

Davis is being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

