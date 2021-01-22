Rockingham Co. Fire and Rescue looking to help those without an email address sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue is offering to help Rockingham County residents who meet Phase 1B requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine who do not have an email address to sign up for a future vaccination.

According to a Facebook post from the Fire and Rescue, if you live in Rockingham County, meet the age range or requirements for Phase 1B, and do not have an email address, you can call the department at 540-564-3175 between the hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. between Monday and Friday.

From there, the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue will assist you in signing up for a future vaccination.

If you live in Rockingham County and meet the age range or phase 1-b requirements for the Vaccination and do not have an... Posted by Rockingham County Department of Fire & Rescue on Friday, January 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.